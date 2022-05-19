Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Buys 135,292 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 135,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $419,405.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

