Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Meta Financial Group has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meta Financial Group to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

NASDAQ CASH traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $37.09. 313,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 62,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 86,501 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

