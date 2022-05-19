Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $37.57 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

In related news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

