Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Director Buys 25,050.00 in Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) Director Allison Christilaw bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 1.67 per share, for a total transaction of 25,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 25,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MMAT traded up 0.04 on Thursday, hitting 1.74. 116,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials Inc. has a one year low of 1.03 and a one year high of 21.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.33.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.11. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 999.55%. The firm had revenue of 2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.80 million. Research analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Meta Materials by 702.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

