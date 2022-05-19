Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $38.20-$38.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $38.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,449.25.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,194.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,323.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,445.12. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,168.31 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,594 shares of company stock worth $40,548,884 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

