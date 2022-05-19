Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $989.06 million-$989.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.77 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.20-$38.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,194.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,323.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,445.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,168.31 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,594 shares of company stock worth $40,548,884 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
