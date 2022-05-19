MGE Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.387 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

MGEE stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $69.23 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in MGE Energy by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

