MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Update

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,750,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the April 15th total of 11,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 174,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.13. 34,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,227. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

