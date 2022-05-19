Michael M. Mccann Acquires 1,900 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) COO Michael M. Mccann purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LMB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $63.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

LMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Limbach in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Limbach by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

