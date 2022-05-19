Michele Klein Buys 5,000 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) Director Michele Klein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Intevac stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,063. The firm has a market cap of $127.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 51.60%.
IVAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intevac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
Intevac Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.
