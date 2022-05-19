Michele Klein Buys 5,000 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) Director Michele Klein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Intevac stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,063. The firm has a market cap of $127.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 51.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

IVAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intevac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Intevac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.