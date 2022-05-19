Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) to post $2.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.46. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $12.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

NASDAQ MU opened at $71.05 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $4,051,000. Baader Bank INC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 107,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 109,205 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $3,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

