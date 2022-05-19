Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Lowered to $226.00 at Scotiabank

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.33.

MAA stock opened at $173.11 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $154.07 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $1,868,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

