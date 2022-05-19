Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.
