Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 734,883 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 475.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

