Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given New $26.30 Price Target at Scotiabank

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $36.10 to $26.30 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of TIGO opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83.
About Millicom International Cellular (Get Rating)
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Millicom International Cellular (TIGO)
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.