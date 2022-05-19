Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given New $26.30 Price Target at Scotiabank

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $36.10 to $26.30 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of TIGO opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 32,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 169,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

