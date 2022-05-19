MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will post sales of $65.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.48 million and the lowest is $64.00 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $68.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $272.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.89 million to $275.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $311.78 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $323.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

MDXG stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $412.60 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.92.

In other MiMedx Group news, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $59,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,076 shares of company stock worth $890,004. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 61,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 330,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

