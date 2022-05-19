Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$895.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.95 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.