Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.33) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAB. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.82) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 342.63 ($4.22).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 191.90 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.20 ($4.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 238.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.