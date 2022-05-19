Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.33) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.82) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 342.63 ($4.22).

MAB opened at GBX 202 ($2.49) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 238.57. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 191.90 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.20 ($4.02). The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

