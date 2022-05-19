Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is Japan’s largest general trading company. MC has long been engaged in business with customers around the world in virtually every industry, including energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, food and general merchandise. “

MSBHF opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mitsubishi has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

