MiX Telematics (MIXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market cap of $241.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,215,275 shares of company stock worth $5,341,914 and sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

