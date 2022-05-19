Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing Sells 12,365 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:MODN opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 76.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Model N (Get Rating)
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
