Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing Sells 12,365 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MODN opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 76.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Model N (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.