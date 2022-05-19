Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO John Ederer Sells 1,135 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $26,797.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MODN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.
Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Model N (MODN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.