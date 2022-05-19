Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon Sells 3,224 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,224 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $76,118.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $39.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 76.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Model N by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

