Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Laura Selig Sells 1,480 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $34,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Selig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Model N alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $39.99.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Model N by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Model N by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Model N by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.