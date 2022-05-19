Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, May 23rd

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 23rd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ MKD traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 58,977,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,604,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Molecular Data has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Data during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molecular Data by 1,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 306,309 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Molecular Data during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Data during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molecular Data during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

