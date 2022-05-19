Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.
Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.80. 1,388 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40.
About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)
