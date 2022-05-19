Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.80. 1,388 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

