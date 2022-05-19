Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in April

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of MNTS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,720. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Momentus has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

Momentus ( NASDAQ:MNTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momentus will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Momentus in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Momentus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Momentus by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 59,455 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Momentus by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Momentus by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

