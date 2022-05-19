Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

