Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,886.00.

MONDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.49) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 2,072 ($25.54) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Mondi stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. Mondi has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

