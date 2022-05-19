MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $378.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $378.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.28.

MDB stock traded up $7.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.14. 24,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,939. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $219.73 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,475 shares of company stock worth $43,717,816. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

