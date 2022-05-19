Morgan Stanley Cuts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $32.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s previous close.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

NYSE PD traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.21. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $2,132,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

