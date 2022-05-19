Morgan Stanley Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $42.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on S. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

S stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,911. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $63,943.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,682.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

