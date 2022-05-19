Morgan Stanley Lowers Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Price Target to GBX 420

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 430 ($5.30) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CKSNF. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 600 ($7.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.00.
Shares of CKSNF remained flat at $$4.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $4.75.
Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
