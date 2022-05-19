Morgan Stanley Trims Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Target Price to $74.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 141.51% from the stock’s previous close.

DOMO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.64. 2,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.66. Domo has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 in the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.