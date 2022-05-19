Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Short Interest Update

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 939,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.55.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $205,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,275,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 506.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $206.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,670. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.85. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.