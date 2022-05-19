Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.80-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.88 EPS.

MSI opened at $205.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.55.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,275,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 506.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.