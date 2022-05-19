Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

MSI stock opened at $205.47 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.56 and its 200-day moving average is $237.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.55.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,275,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,632,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,039.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

