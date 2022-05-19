Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,964,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 242,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 119,346 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MCAE remained flat at $$9.82 on Thursday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

