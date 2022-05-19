M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Vice Chairman Sells $848,550.00 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MTB stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.48 and a 200 day moving average of $167.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,332,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,964,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

