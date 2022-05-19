Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA stock opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at $128,483,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,934 shares of company stock worth $18,767,151 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $2,636,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA (Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.