Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Insider Buys £29,390.40 in Stock

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) insider Alexandra Mackesy purchased 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($15.48) per share, for a total transaction of £29,390.40 ($36,230.77).
LON:MYI traded down GBX 18 ($0.22) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,228 ($15.14). 174,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,242.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,185.21. Murray International Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,038 ($12.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,286 ($15.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
