Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $184.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.25.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $142.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $141.22 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,245. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,063,000 after purchasing an additional 443,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

