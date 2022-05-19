National Bank Financial Comments on Slate Office REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a report released on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$44.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

