National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.66.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$7.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$757.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,805.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.09. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$5.69 and a 52 week high of C$11.85.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.