National Bank Financial Trims Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Target Price to C$31.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of SAPIF traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 1,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

