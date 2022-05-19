National Grid plc (LON:NG) Plans GBX 33.76 Dividend

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.76 ($0.42) per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NG opened at GBX 1,245.50 ($15.35) on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

