National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Short Interest Up 24.5% in April

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,820. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 195.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,750,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 375,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $12,928,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after buying an additional 222,239 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

