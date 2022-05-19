Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:NGS opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.60. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 12.68%.

In related news, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $27,623.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,050 shares of company stock worth $85,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 648,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

