Naveen Bhatia Acquires 50,000 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) Director Naveen Bhatia bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,186.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,423. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $67.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 2,115.32% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter worth about $106,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LifeMD by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LifeMD by 646.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

LFMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on LifeMD to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on LifeMD from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

