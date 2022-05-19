NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.65 Per Share

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.42. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON NBMI opened at GBX 84.61 ($1.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.18. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 84.20 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.70 ($1.22).

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

