NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.65 Per Share

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.42. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON NBMI opened at GBX 84.61 ($1.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.18. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 84.20 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.70 ($1.22).
